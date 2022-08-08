The craze of Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal is increasing every day!! Check out how

MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film venture Bawaal is currently creating a rage among the audience. While the film just went off the floors with all the schedules wrapped, this Sajid Nadiadwala film has already started garnering fans for Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya.

Ajju Bhaiya is fun, rowdy, & cool which makes him relatable to the masses. No wonder why, the fan following of Varun’s character is increasing with each passing day.

Ajju Bhaiya’s craze has reached such pinnacles that some fans are printing him on the packets of Namkeen! Well, it doesn't come as a shock that Varun Dhawan has amassed a huge following from all quarters for his character since the actor often posts on social media talking like Ajju Bhaiya.

Taking to the social media story, Varun Dhawan shares a story of such a fan-made item

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in a star cast of Gen Z actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who will be starring in Bawaal.

‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will hit screens on 7th April, 2023.