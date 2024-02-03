The Crew update: Along with Kriti Sanon’s hot avatar the makers give a second glimpse of the song ‘Naina’ with deets inside

Now the audience are looking forward to the trailer of the movie but before we move forward to that, the makers have decided to give us a hot treat of Kriti Sanon with a song release.
The Crew

MUMBAI : Ever since the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu for The Crew, the audience have become too eager for the release of the movie.

Other than Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu the movie also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in leading roles. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation for quite a long time mainly due to its stellar star cast.

Also read - What! Kareena Kapoor responds firmly to troll criticizing Saif's approval of her bikini choices; Netizens react!

The makers made the audience wait eagerly for some time while the fans waited for more details about the movie. Then came what the audience were waiting for, the teaser of the movie.

The teaser came like a storm and was loved by the audiences. The teaser showed the amazing teamwork of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon while they try to change their life with a heist.

The announcement video of the movie surely got everyone’s excitement high. In the teaser, the audience came to know that the movie will be released on 29th March.

You heard it right! The makers announced earlier today that there will be a song release. The title of the song will be ‘Naina’. The first glimpse of the song showed Kriti Sanon in a breathtakingly hot avatar. Check it out;

However, this is not where it all ends. There is a second glimpse of the song and it adds to the hype as we get to see the artists behind the voice. Take a look at this:

The song will release on 4th March and we shall look forward to the release of the movie on 29th march.

The Crew has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor under the Production Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Anil Kapoor Productions.

Tell us your views for the movie, in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

