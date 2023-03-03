“The dance step may not suit everyone but as far as the audience are enjoying that is more important” Siddharth Nigam on trolling comments for the song Naiyo Lagda

MUMBAI :Upcoming movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is no doubt one of the much awaited movies on the year, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making and the fans are eagerly looking forward to see not only the superstar Salman Khan but also other actors like Siddharth Nigam, Pala Tiwari and Shehnaz Gill.

Indeed the teaser of the movie is already getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and both the songs of the movie is getting lot of appreciation from the fans. As we all know the first song of the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Naiyo Lagda was loved by the fans which was picturized on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the song praised for different reasons but do you remember the dance step of Salman Khan which was able heavily trolled.

Recently during the media direction Siddharth Nigam has addressed to these trolling comments and said that, he is Salman Khan, whatever he does it becomes a trend, and fashion, the dance step definitely suits him, but the dance step may not suit anyone and everyone, so it becomes the subject of trolling, but as far as the audience are having fun and enjoying the song that is more important he says.

Whereas on the other hand along with him present was television actor Vishal Aditya Singh who was seen supporting Shehnaz Gill and said that he is very excited to see the acting debut of Shehnaz Gill in Bollywood industry and he is really very happy looking at her journey.

