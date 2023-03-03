“The dance step may not suit everyone, but as long as the audience is enjoying, that is more important” - Siddharth Nigam on trolling comments for the song Naiyo Lagda

During the recent media interaction, actor Siddharth Nigam spoke about the trolling comments which song of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is getting.
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is no doubt one of the much awaited movies on the year. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making and fans are eagerly looking forward to not only watch superstar Salman Khan, but also other actors like Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill.

Indeed, the teaser of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and both the songs of the movie is getting lot of appreciation from the fans. As we all know, the first song of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Naiyo Lagda was loved by the fans, which was picturized on Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. The song praised for different reasons, but do you remember the dance step of Salman Khan which was heavily trolled?

Recently, during the media interaction, Siddharth Nigam addressed to these trolling comments and said that he is Salman Khan. Whatever he does, it becomes a trend or fashion. The dance step definitely suits him, but it may not suit anyone and everyone. Hence, it becomes a subject of trolling. But as long as the audience are having fun and enjoying the song, that is more important, he says.

Whereas on the other hand, along with him present was television actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who was seen supporting Shehnaaz Gill and said that he is very excited to see the acting debut of the actress in Bollywood industry. He is really very happy looking at her journey, he adds. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of Siddharth Nigam and Vishal Aditya Singh for the cast of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and how excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

