"The Defective Detectives" Releases First Official Motion Poster & It's Only Going To Get More Interesting!

movie_image: 
The Defective Detectives

MUMBAI: Writer-Director Paritosh Painter is thrilled to launch the first official motion poster of his upcoming entertainer, "The Defective Detectives." The upcoming English movie is produced by Rajeev Kuumar Saha under the banner of Saha & Sons Studios and Ideas The Entertainment Co.

"The Defective Detectives" promises to be a perfect entertainment package for the audience with its unique storyline and stellar cast.

The film that is set to release in English, has already garnered acclaim and won awards at various international film festivals, earning praise for its refreshing storyline and stellar performances.

Starring renowned actors Johnny Lever, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav, and Shweta Gulati, the film follows the misadventures of three friends - Shree, Aditya, and Manav - who embark on a comical journey to start a detective agency despite their physical disabilities.

The motion poster offers a sneak peek into the world of "The Defective Detectives," teasing audiences with glimpses of the film's quirky characters and humorous situations. With its vibrant visuals and catchy tagline, the poster sets the stage for an entertaining cinematic experience.

The highly anticipated movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Jesse Lever, Bharat Dabholkar, Tejaswini Lonari, and Jayesh Thakkar, who bring their characters to life with their impeccable performances.

"We are excited to share the first official motion poster of 'The Defective Detectives' with audiences worldwide and can't wait to see the audience have a ball of a time at the theatres soon," said director Paritosh Painter . "With its blend of comedy, drama, thrill and heartwarming moments, we believe the film will strike a chord with viewers of all ages," he added.

"The Defective Detectives" gears up for its theatrical release on the 5th of April, 2024, further promising laughter, tears, suspense and everything in between. Catch Shree, Aditya, and Manav on their hilarious adventure as they prove that disabilities are no barrier to success.
The English movie is slated for limited release in India.

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

