The Era of 1990 actress Sara Khan opens up about her days in the 90s, “I was not allowed to do a lot of things” – Exclusive

MUMBAI:Sara Khan is one of the biggest names in television and she has also been a part of a couple of films. She will next be seen in a movie titled The Era Of 1990 which is directed by Shahid Kazmi, and also stars Arjun Manhas in the lead rol

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Sara and spoke to her about the movie, her character and more...

The Era of 1990 will be released in the next few days. So, how excited or nervous are you?

Very excited and at the same time nervous as well. Let’s see how it does because we have worked really hard on it and obviously we can only pray.

Also Read: Arjun Manhas on his dusky look in The Era of 1990, “I was very sceptical about how it will look” – Exclusive

Tell us something about your character in the movie.

My character is of a small town girl, and she has certain responsibilities for her family. She is a big movie lover; she loves to watch movies and at that time during the 90s, in Kashmir side, it was not possible to watch movies. So, the movie is about film piracy and you will get to know how the business of film piracy had spread and the problems that producers were facing. This black market was really doing crazy business, so the movie is about all those things.

The movie is set in the 90s and you must be quite small during that era. So, when the script was offered to you did you do your research on how girls would dress-up or behave in the 90s?

I blurredly remember things. During that time, when I was in Bhopal, I was not allowed to do a lot of things. Even the lifestyle was very different. It was important to have a dupatta, without a dupatta you cannot get out of your house, forget outside the house without it one could not go to terrace as well. There were so many complications at that time. So, I remembered all those things and I carried those things here like how in our house elder cousin sisters were treated and how they used to stay. So, that I already knew in my mind, so I played the character that way.



The Era of 1990 is slated to release on 17th March 2023.

Also Read: Jagjeet Singh Rissam on his movie The Era of 1990, “It’s a different concept that we haven’t seen before” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.