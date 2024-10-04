The Family Star box office day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer sees a little growth on Gudi Padwa

MUMBAI: Movie The Family Star has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead is directed by Parasuram Petla, well the movie is getting mixed to positive reviews from the fans all over, the movie is getting love from one hand for the acting of actors, whereas many are unhappy with different departments of movie, overall it is a mixed review for the movie. It has been 5 days since the movie was released and let us see the total collection made by the movie.

Also read - Sai Tamhankar treats herself with a luxurious Rs 1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz this Gudi Padwa

Movie The Family Star has collected 2.70 crores net in India on day 5 which was yesterday, it was the holiday on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, well we have seen a slight growth in a row and definitely this was a much needed push for the movie. The total collection made by the movie is 16.15 crores net in India across languages. Well this is a decent collection for the movie The Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur but it should have been more looking at the star value.

We look forward to seeing how the movie will perform in the coming days and what will be the lifetime collection of the movie.

What are your views on this collection of the movie The Family star and how did you like the movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Pushpa mania takes over the internet. Allu Arjun redefines ‘Mind Blowing’ Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser with never seen before Avataar