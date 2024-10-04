The Family Star box office day 5: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer sees a little growth on Gudi Padwa

Movie The Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur sees a slight growth in the collection and here are the numbers
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 11:26
movie_image: 
Vijay

MUMBAI: Movie The Family Star has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the trailer was out, the movie that has Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead is directed by Parasuram Petla, well the movie is getting mixed to positive reviews from the fans all over, the movie is getting love from one hand for the acting of actors, whereas many are unhappy with different departments of movie, overall it is a mixed review for the movie. It has been 5 days since the movie was released and let us see the total collection made by the movie.

Also read - Sai Tamhankar treats herself with a luxurious Rs 1.15 Crore Mercedes-Benz this Gudi Padwa

Movie The Family Star has collected 2.70 crores net in India on day 5 which was yesterday, it was the holiday on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, well we have seen a slight growth in a row and definitely this was a much needed push for the movie. The total collection made by the movie is 16.15 crores net in India across languages. Well this is a decent collection for the movie The Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur but it should have been more looking at the star value.

We look forward to seeing how the movie will perform in the coming days and what will be the lifetime collection of the movie.

What are your views on this collection of the movie The Family star and how did you like the movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Pushpa mania takes over the internet. Allu Arjun redefines ‘Mind Blowing’ Pushpa 2: The Rule Teaser with never seen before Avataar

the family star box office Vijay Deverakonda Mrunal Thakur Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 11:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
MUMBAI: Alaya F is always known for her multitasking ability along with her versatile enigma. The actress  is super...
Blueming to Happy Ending Romance; BL drama’s that are a MUST WATCH if you enjoy romance K-dramas!
MUMBAI: You must watch these Korean BL dramas if you enjoy romance K-dramas like Crash Landing On You and What's Wrong...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: PROMISE! Arya assures Yug that she will not repeat the mistake again
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar aka Anjali Fozdar’s SPECIAL MESSAGE for besties Palak Purswani, Dalljiet Kaur, Ambika Ranjankar wins hearts!
MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is currently seen playing the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Sony SAB's long-running comedy-...
Rajan Shahi Iftar Party: Rohit Purohit, Sheena Bajaj spotted; say ‘Excited to see the sequences ahead...’
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi recently threw an iftar party which witnessed the presence of the who’s who of the industry. From...
'Just magic!' Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali's LOVE & WAR cast, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt while praising the larger than life trailer of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar!
MUMBAI: Just yesterday, the trailer of this year’s most anticipated series from India was released — visionary director...
Recent Stories
Alaya
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Alaya
My Heart is Back in Bombay with Sri"...Alaya F wishes the team of Srikant amidst the promotions of Bade Miyan And Chote Miyan
Paritosh
The makers of Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 unveil their third lead, Paritosh Tiwari, aka Noor, who plays a transitioning female!
Ranbir
Ramayana: Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor starrer as co-producer but on THIS condition
Sharma
Siblings Day special: From gym buddies to travel partners, here’s why the Sharma Sisters are #SiblingGoals!
Madgaon
Madgaon Express box office day 19: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial continues to surprise the fans
Godzilla
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire box office day 12: This Monsterverse movie gets a little push of Gudi Padwa holiday