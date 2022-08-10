From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day

Ask SRK trending all over the social media along with the appreciation the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh is getting, check out more of these trending news for the day
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 18:08
movie_image: 
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI: Many news are trending all over the internet, from the Pathaan movie getting some love and appreciation from the fans and audience to the Aamir Ali and Shamita Shetty getting clicked around a restaurant.

The fans looks forward to these upcoming trending news for the day and having said that we are back with another set of trending news for the day.

Aamir Ali and Shamita Shetty

Aamir Ali and Shamita Shetty clicked around the city, the video of both coming out of a restaurant is getting viral all over the internet and there are many things the netizens are speculating.

Also read (Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”)

Audience in love with Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh

Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh, the movie which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is winning the hearts of fans. The movie was released on 2th January and audience loving the movie is trending all over the internet.

Anil Kapoor, The Night manager

Anil Kapoor will be next in the upcoming series titled the Night manager, the web series also mark OTT debut of the actor Aditya Roy Kapoor, the trailer is winning the hearts of the fans, and Anil Kapoor is trending all over the internet

Ask SRK

No doubt whenever superstar Shah Rukh Khan comes online with ask SRK section it becomes a trends, this time also we have seen some great witty answers coming from the side of the superstar.

Well these were some of the trending news for a day, which news have grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read (Here is what Shahrukh Khan replied to a user who questioned ‘how will he face Salman Khan at box office in terms of collection’ during Ask SRK session )

Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh Shahrukh Khan Pathaan TRENDING NEWS Deepika Padukone John Abraham Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 18:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan comes to the hospital, Charan gets furious seeing Ayaan
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva comes to save Imlie, ditches the meeting with Chini
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini gets a tight slap from Imlie, the latter tries to fail Chini’s plan
MUMBAI: Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Ishani aka Swati Sharma has two bestfriends on Yeh Hai Chahatein, find out who
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers...
Twinkle Arora teases her Udaariyaan co-star Rohit Purohit for This reason, check out
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Here is what Shahrukh Khan replied to a user who questioned ‘how will he face Salman Khan at box office in terms of collection’
Here is what Shahrukh Khan replied to a user who questioned ‘how will he face Salman Khan at box office in terms of collection’ during Ask SRK session
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
'Pathaan' makes history, collects Rs 219.6 cr worldwide in two days
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary roped in for the movie Dunki?
'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!
'Tridev' Fame Sonam Makes A comeback!