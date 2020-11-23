The first look of Urvashi Rautela music video "Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi" out

MUMBAI: The Bollywood diva and fashionista, Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts since her debut film, “Singh Sahab the Great” and with her exceptional talents and fetching beauty, she has paved her mark in the B town.

The upcoming music video of Urvashi Rautela was the talk of the town when Urvashi Rautela and her co-star spotted together during the shoot.

Urvashi Rautela has been talking about her music video, she disclosed that "Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laoge" was never just a song to me. It was an exceptional, emotional arc. It holds a special place in my heart and is the story of an ambitious small-town girl who has to pay a heavy price for the glamorous life in the big city, her struggles in the film industry, and her ups and downs as an actor. She is very unapologetic and demeaning at the same time.

It is a classic love song through the journey of this actress, and this song defines unconditional love to me. I believe that in life we all have that one person we deeply love, and only that person has the power to destroy us, but that also shapes us as the person who we are.

I absolutely love the song because of the emotional attachment I have to this character. It was wonderful working with Vishal Mishra, who composed and gave his voice to the song, and Mohsin Khan, my co-actor.

I am truly thankful to the whole team VYRL originals for such a great experience."

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the web film Virgin Bhanupriya opposite Gautam Gulati where Rautela received an overwhelming response from her audience. Urvashi also became the first Indian woman to walk in the Arab fashion week the year, where her 24 karat gold eyeshadow stole the show.