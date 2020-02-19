The first screening of Anubhav Sinha's THAPPAD is receiving a raving response, here's what the people are saying

MUMBAI; In a first, the makers of Thappad organized a special screening of the movie ten days before its release. The screening was hosted by director Vishal Bhardwaj in Delhi.

The Taapsee Pannu starrer received a tremendous response for its hard-hitting storyline and the strong social message it carries. Here's what the people who saw the movie have to say,

We know from the trailer #Thappad is about a slap, a woman’s quest for justice on the grounds of domestic violence. But @anubhavsinha’s very effective film left me very uncomfortable. What kind of a man I am and have been? 1/2 — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) February 18, 2020

I saw #Thappad and wept through the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapsee as its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams. Do watch — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 18, 2020

Was very privileged to attend a premiere of Thappad. What. A. Powerful. Movie. Extraordinary, unprecendented. Thank you, @anubhavsinha and @taapsee — Dushyant (@atti_cus) February 18, 2020

Saw #Thappad n glad that @anubhavsinha addressed the issue in such a relatable manner. @taapsee shines n her silence speaks more than dialogues. U decide your limits n the film raises this pertinent point; tells u not to let ANYONE jolt ur self-respect, even if it's JUST A SLAP.. — Monika Rawal (@monikarawal) February 18, 2020