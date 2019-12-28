"This is the first time I am playing the role of a real-life character" shares Deepika Padukone on her experience on shooting for Chhapaak

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. Ahead of its release, the actress visited IIT Mumbai's Mood Indigo festival along with co-star Vikrant Massey.

At the event, the actress interacted with fans and had a brief discussion about Chhapaak. She opened up about working on Chhapaak, Deepika shared, "Did I think about how would we achieve the look, as it is very complicated, to achieve this kind of prosthetic, and to do justice to Laxmi on the screen, are the things that I was thinking about? I was not thinking about if my makeup looks fine or my hair looks fine or what would people think, or how my costumes would be. Only the technical part of it and the prosthetics as this is a prosthetics heavy film, and these are real-life characters."

She further added, "And this is the first time I am playing the role of a real-life character, to play the character with responsibility sensitivity justice and truthfulness were the thoughts in my head because in my mind Laxmi is also beautiful."

Deepika looked like a vision in white with some added bling and nude stilettos. Keeping up the string of promotions for her upcoming film Chhapaak, actress Deepika Padukone met her young fans at IIT Bombay’s annual festival and as expected, it was a madhouse and the auditorium was completely occupied with fans waiting in lines to get so much as a glimpse of their favourite actress.

The trailer of the film has already left the fans speechless with the spine chilling narrative. After receiving love from the audience even the celebrities were left in awe with Deepika Padukone's storytelling and 'Muh Dikhai 2.0' is even stronger and impactful.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.