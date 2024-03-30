The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gets a big thumbs up from the netizens

MUMBAI : Movie Aadujeevitham has finally hit the big screens, the movie which is titled as The Goat Life in Hindi belt is a language survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. The movie is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on a true incident. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer.

The movie is getting lot of love from the fans all over for great execution and for great performance coming from the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, all the fans are loving the foreign level touch in the movie and for the concept, we can see the fans are dropping few pictures all over and praising the movie and all the department of the movie.

Let us see a few tweets where the fans are expressing their love for the movie and for the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

#AadujeevithamDay 3 Trend is Above Day 1



Aiming for 23cr+ Kerala& 60cr+ Worldwide Weekend Gross#Aadujeevithampic.twitter.com/Kr5xUqUNIC — (@Vishnu49137510) March30, 2024

If hard work were the sole benchmarkfor a film, Aadujeevitham would rank right up there among the best. And, quitea lot of the hard work does pay off too...But then...https://t.co/Rk7xT9be0r —S.R.Praveen (@myopiclenses) March30, 2024

#Aadujeevitham

AnotherGem from Mollywood



Prithvi theacting monster just wow️



An Award winning work fromthe whole team



Definitelyworth to watcb



The Film gives a positive hope about ourlife️



Ratings : 4.25/5@PrithviOfficial@DirectorBlessypic.twitter.com/lbCIs11kAy —(@DosswaGanesh) March30, 2024

#TheGoatLifetakes over the nation by storm!

Watch #Aadujeevithamin 5 different languages at your nearest theatres now!#Aadujeevitham#TheGoatLifeInCinema@DirectorBlessy@benyamin_bh@arrahman@prithviofficial@Amala_ams@Haitianhero@rikaby@resulp@iamkrgokulpic.twitter.com/ZxO4h5XpxW —The Goat Life (@TheGoatLifeFilm) March30, 2024

Prithviraj reigns supreme on screen!From the commanding ruler in 'Salaar' to the resilient survivorin'The Goat Life,' he captivates hearts. Which role stole yourheart?

Book tickets now at #Moviemaxfor ""The Goat Life"" and experience hisbrilliance on the big screen!



Tickets… pic.twitter.com/HAc42JwPQq —MovieMax Cinemas (@moviemaxoffl) March30, 2024

#About_Cinema

TheGoat Life - ஆடு ஜீவிதம்

Tamil



Must Watch Cinema.



பிழைப்புத் தேடி அரபு நாட்டிற்கு சென்று முழு வாழ்க்கையவே தொலைக்கப் பார்த்த ஒரு சராசரி மனிதனின் கதை. (உண்மைக் கதை)



முதலில் புத்தகமாக வெளியாகி., பின் படமாக்கப்பட்டு வெளியாகியுள்ளது. pic.twitter.com/nHEqjorg6V —Just Cinema (@Just__Cinema) March28, 2024

It's a Complete supremacy ofMALAYALAM CINEMA!



Guys, if u truly want to experience whatis helplessness, suffocation, pain, acting & cinema.. then u shouldwatch @PrithviOfficialin The Goat Life. This survival drama is one of the best films of Indiancinema.#TheGoatLifeReviewpic.twitter.com/PJEqcwbGAl —Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) March28, 2024

The result of 16 years of dedication- Prithviraj Sukumaran has won hearts with his performance in 'The GoatLife.' ️

Watch the film now in your nearesttheatre, if you haven't already!@PrithviOfficial#PrithvirajSukumaran#TheGoatLife#Aadujeevitham#TreeShulMediaSolutionspic.twitter.com/T33XO9Eyhe —Tree-Shul Media Solutions (@treeshulmedia) March30, 2024

As we see the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love of the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and for the movie, the fans are saying excellence is the word for the actor and brilliant is the word for the great execution.

Indeed we see the rise in the collection too for the movie Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, what are your views on these tweets and how did you like the movie, do share in the comments section below.

