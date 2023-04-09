The Jugaadu Boys & Bholi Punjaban are back in town! Excel Entertainment has unleashed character posters for Fukrey 3, rekindling cherished memories.

MUMBAI: Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment thrilled fans by announcing Fukrey 3's release on September 28, 2023. Now, they're peaking excitement with character posters featuring: Hunny, Choochaa, Lali, Bholi Punjaban, and Pandit Ji. This dynamic reunion promises triple the madness on the big screen.

With these posters amping up our anticipation, we're eagerly awaiting the trailer drop on the September 5th, especially when paired with Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan," the year's biggest action spectacle.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, renowned for its iconic buddy and friendship films, has something special in store for fans. Watch this space for more on Fukrey 3 - releasing in cinemas 28th September 2023!