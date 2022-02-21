The Kashmir Files Trailer Out! This Atul Agnihotri film promises to be honest, brutal, and emotional at the same time

MUMBAI: After the immense love for the movie The Tashkent file the makers are back with another masterpiece titled The Kashmir Files, this movie which has some amazing bunch of talented like Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and others has been the talk of the town for a long period of time.

Today finally the trailer of the movie The Kashmir Files is out and it has all the elements which will definitely give you goosebumps.

Here is the trailer

About the trailer

As we can see in the trailer, the movie speaks about the brutal past of Kashmir, and what Kashmiri Pandits had to go through back then. It also throws light on how Kashmiris asked for freedom due to the harsh impact on the day-to-day life of the Kashmiris. As the trailer passes we see some great performances delivered by every actor present in this movie that has beautifully showcased the brutality and the emotions.

Expectations from the movie

No doubt the subject of the movie is very sensitive and there are few sets of people who still don't know about the dark History of Kashmir, so it will be a good knowledge-based movie for those people. The trailer indeed has many Goosebumps moments which will definitely enhance your movie viewing experience. From the trailer, we have seen some brilliant performances by all the talented people and we can expect the same from the movie. Indeed the concept of the movie is untouched and the movie made on the subject of Kashmir issues are very few.

The cast of the movie

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri The Kashmir Files has Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, and Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta, among others

How excited are you for the movie The Kashmir Files which is all set to hit the big screen on 11th March? Do let us know in the comment section below.

