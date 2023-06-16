'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma to be seen next as female superhero

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 18:44
MUMBAI : Actress Adah Sharma, who is basking in the success of her latest release 'The Kerala Story', is set to start working soon in an international production.

The actress will play the role of a female superhero in the film. When contacted, Adah confirmed the development but chose to keep the details under the wraps.

The actress said, "I've always found female superheroes very cool and all I can say is yes I'm playing one now and I can't wait to share more stuff about it soon. Action is a genre I really enjoy being part of."

She further mentioned, "I like to try different genres, varied roles and I'm lucky people are thinking of me for different characters. After 'The Kerala Story', I thought this would be very different. I like to talk about a project only when I come out with a trailer for it. Until then, I'm a little superstitious. (I will share) more on this soon".

Meanwhile, 'The Kerala Story' has collected Rs 238 crore in Indian domestic market as per trade sources.

Adah Sharma The Kerala Story Indian domestic market TellyChakkar
