The Kerala Story movie review: Adah Sharma gives her career's best performance in this movie which has some hard-hitting moments

MUMBAI: Movies based on real-life incidents have been grabbing the attention of the filmmakers and the audiences. This year, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which was based on a real life story, did well at the box office, and now, one more film based on a real life incidents is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow (5th May). We are talking The Kerala Story.

The Kerala Story revolves around three girls Shalini (Adah Sharma), Geetanjali (Siddhi Idnani) and Nimah (Yogita Bihani). They all come together to study in a nursing college in Kerala. But, through their roommate Asifa (Sonia Balani), Shalini and Geetanjali are manipulated in converting into Islam and then joining the ISIS. What all happens with these girls and what they go through takes the story forward...

The movie is written by Suryapal Singh, Sudipto Sen, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah; Shah has also served as the creative director of the film and it is helmed by Sudipto Sen. First of all let us tell you that this movie is not for faint hearted people. There are scenes that will surey make you uncomfortable and those scenes are very hard-hitting. You surely connect with the protagonists and this movie also moves you emotionally.

While the writers and the director have very well got the drama and emotions in the film, it falters because of its slow pace especially in the first half. Also, some scenes look very stretched and could have been shortened.

Talking about performances, Adah Sharma has given her career's best performance in The Kerala Story. We wonder why no filmmaker has utilized her talent earlier, she is just brilliant. Siddhi Idnani and Yogita Bihani are also fantastic in their respective roles, and Sonia Balani is so good that you will start hating her while watching the film. When it comes to male actors, Pranav Mishra and Pranay Pachauri are good in their respective roles, but Vijay Krishna steals the show as he has performed really well.

The music in The Kerala Story is good, but its the lyrics of the songs that are grabbed our attention. However, the background score could have been better.

Overall, The Kerala Story has some hard-hitting moments that will leave you shocked, and Adah Sharma's excellent act surely deserves a watch.

Ratings: 3/5

