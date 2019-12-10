The latest posters from Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone as Malti are out!

MUMBAI: Earlier today, the most awaited movie trailer of Chhapaak was released starring Deepika Padukone and ever since the trailer is out it has created massive waves across the internet creating the buzz all around!

The makers have revealed the two posters and the Deepika Padukone took to her social media and shared, ''Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and its journey...Chhapaak is all of that and more for me... Presenting the poster of #Chhapaak #AbLadnaHai."

As soon as the trailer was live it received a lot of praise from celebrities and the audience because of the movie's gripping storyline.

Chhapaak highlights the life of an acid attack survivor puts forth the confidence of the victim to be taken as a lesson and marks her as an inspiration for those who have faced a similar situation.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by KA Productions & Fox Star Studios all set to release on 10th January 2020. The film also is presented by Fox Star Studios.

