The makers of 83 share Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look as Sunil Gavaskar from the movie

MUMBAI: Kabir Khan's directorial 83 based on India's iconic world cup win in 1983. The makers of the movie have shared the first look of Tahir Raj Bhasin from the movie. The actor will be essaying the role of Sunil Gavaskar.

The makers shared Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from the movie,"A look at the unparalleled Little master Sunny swinging his bat, as the Indian team marched to raise it’s first cricket World Cup Trophy Presenting to you Kapil Dev’s first devil — Sunil Gavaskar!

#ThisIs83 ".

The film has already piqued the interest of the audience ever since the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj pose. Recently, the makers also shared the logo from the movie.

Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife. 83 has a huge ensemble cast.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ‘83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.