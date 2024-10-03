The makers of Bastar: The Naxal Story unveiled the teaser of Vande Veeram and called it as, "a melody that speaks volumes of its people's strength and struggles"

MUMBAI: The trailer for 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' has drawn audiences attention ever since its release. The trailer has definitely piqued the audience's excitement to watch the brutal and unfiltered truth that the makers are going to present in the film. The one thing that makes the film more exciting is the coming back of the powerful trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma.

Ever since it was revealed that the makers will be unveiling the first song 'Vande Veeram', the expectations are sky high among the audiences.

In a recent development, the makers took the anticipation high by unveiling the teaser of the song which will be launched tomorrow.

Sharing the song's teaser, the makers captioned, "Discover the soul-stirring tale of Bastar through 'Vande Veeram', a melody that speaks volumes of its people's strength and struggles.

Song out tomorrow and Bastar: The Naxal Story arriving in theatres on 15th March, 2024"

To make the song launch event more special, the makers will be unveiling the song in the presence of the police officers and also the families of Jawans, where they will also honour the real life heroes, the cops and Jawans who protects the nation.

The approach taken by the makers of the film is a very commendable approach as they distinct themselves from regular launch events and chose to launch the song with the heroes of the nation.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

