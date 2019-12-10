The makers of Dabangg 3 share BTS video of the making of Naina Lade, Watch now!

MUMBAI: The most awaited movie of the year Dabangg 3 is inching close to its releases and the makers are keeping the excitement intact keeps dropping the behind the scenes videos.

In the song, you can see the chemistry between Chulbul Pandey & Khushi and in the BTS video. Saiee shares her excitement about her very first song shoot and Sajid-Wajid share their intake about the thought process behind the song and taking the Naina song franchise forward.

The makers took to social media and shared, "Watch what went behind creating this magical romance of Chulbul and Khushi... #NainaLadeMaking

The song Naina Lade shows the innocence of Chulbul Pandey's first love and mesmerizing memories.

Composed by Sajid Wajid, written by Danish Sabri and performed by Javed Ali, the song is a romantic ballad that brings back the charm of love with a whole lot of innocence. Interestingly, all three Dabangg films have a song with the ‘Naina’ connection. ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’ from Dabangg and ‘Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re’ from Dabangg 2 were chartbusters, and going by the audio, one can be assured that Naina Lade will keep up the Naina legacy of Dabangg series intact. Music will be released by Music Partner T-Series across platforms.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

