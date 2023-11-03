“The movie speaks about cross community marriage, and it is very much relevant at today’s time” Aksha Pardasany

Actress Aksha Pardasany in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Shubh Nikah and also about how important and relevant the movie is for today's time
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:55
movie_image: 
Aksha

MUMBAI :Actress Aksha Pardasany has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution across movies and web series, she is no doubt one of the major head turners who is known not only for her beautiful craft but also for her looks, she is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Shubh Nikah.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Aksha Pardasany spoke in detail about her movie and also on how important and relevant the movie is for today's time.

Aksha Pardasany on her character in the movie

Aksha Pardasany says that she would be seen playing the character of Zoya, who is the perfect representation of today's women, she is strong and she is loved by her family, she is pampered and coming conservative Muslim family, she is very Bubbly and very positive and someone who will stand for what she thinks is right.

Aksha Pardasany on what made her say yes for the movie

Aksha Pardasany says that whenever we hear about Hindu Muslim love stories we get the picture of aggression and war in our minds, but this one is completely different, this is the love story of a cross community but in a humorous manner. When she got the script she was not able to control her laugh and she was eagerly looking forward to being a part of the movie and to see the reaction of the fans.

Aksha Pardasany on how relevant the movie is for today’s time

Aksha Pardasany says that the movie is very much relevant for today's time because earlier there were many problems and issue with request to cross community marriages, and now there are less issues but it is very much important for both the people to understand both the cultures and respect them.

What are your views and actress Aksha Pardasany and how excited are you for the movie Shubh Nikah, do let us know in the comment section below.

The movie Shubh Nikah is all set to hit the big screens on 17th March.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Comments

Add new comment

Recent Stories
Aksha
