“The movie speaks about cross community marriage and is very much relevant in today’s time” - Aksha Pardasany

Actress Aksha Pardasany, in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, spoke in detail about her upcoming movie Shubh Nikah and also about how important and relevant the movie is in today's time.
Aksha

MUMBAI :Actress Aksha Pardasany has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution in movies and web series. She is one of the major head turners who is known not only known for her beautiful craft, but also for her looks. She is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Shubh Nikah.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Aksha Pardasany spoke in detail about her movie and also on how important and relevant the movie is in today's time.

Aksha Pardasany on her character in the movie

Aksha Pardasany says that she would be seen playing the character of Zoya, who is a perfect representation of the women of today. She is strong and loved by her family. She is pampered and comes from a conservative Muslim family. She is very bubbly, positive and someone who will stand for what she thinks is right.

Aksha Pardasany on what made her say yes for the movie

Aksha Pardasany says that whenever we hear about Hindu-Muslim love stories, we get a picture of aggression and war in our minds. But this one is completely different. It is a love story of a cross-community, but in a humorous manner. When she got the script, she unable to control her laughter and was eagerly looking forward to being a part of the movie. She cannot wait to see the reaction of the fans.

Aksha Pardasany on how relevant the movie is for today’s time

Aksha Pardasany says that the movie is very much relevant in today's time because earlier, there were many problems with cross-community marriages. Currently, there are lesser issues, but it is very much important for both the communities to understand the cultures and respect them.

The movie Shubh Nikah is all set to hit the big screens on 17th March.

