The multifaceted actress, Radhika Apte talks about the art of dance. Here’s what she has to say!

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte is truly an actress who connects with her audiences with every project she works on. There’s no doubt that Radhika has always bought path-breaking portrayals that have always been applauded by the audiences and critics, alike. The Indie actress is a multifaceted and multitalented one and the audience loves it!

Radhika is a multi faceted artist and tells us about the art of dance. The actress says, "I have loved to dance since childhood, having learnt Kathak, Flamenco, and Contemporary Dance. I also used to do karate and Kalaripayattu, so there has always been some or the other form of martial arts or dance in my life and I just do it for my own pleasure."

Adding more about how dance helps as an actor, Radhika says, "I think, it anyway, helps me as an actor a lot — to be able to understand my body, movement and space better."

Radhika is also, all set to make her directorial debut and we are all excited to see Radhika's vision that she has to brought by being behind the camera after facing it.

On the work front, Radhika will be seen in Raat Akeli hai.