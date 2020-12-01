The newcomers who disappeared from films due to comparison with superstars like Hrithik and Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Bollywood has seen several newcomers over time, some make their powerful impact with their acting and, and make their places in the hearts of the fans all over, whereas few are the ones who are not accepted by the fans due to any reason, also there are few newcomers names who are talented but due to they got heavily compared with the mega superstars, the audiences rejected them.

Let’s have a look at these names of the newcomers who were heavily compared with superstars and were rejected at the Box office:

Sneha Ullal

The actress made her acting debut in Bollywood with the movie Lucky with superstar Salman Khan. The actress was compared right before the movie was out with Aishwarya Rai. We have seen that her looks and her features were compared with the superstar and after the movie too the comparisons were made and many even started judging the skills of the newcomer in the context of the superstar and later the actress disappeared from Bollywood industry.

Harman Baweja

The 'Love story 2050' actor Harman Baweja, when he was introduced in Bollywood, the actor faced direct comparisons with superstar Hrithik Roshan, every single thing of the actor was compared to the superstar, the acting skills, the dance moves, and also the dialogue deliveries too, which made the audiences all over say that he is the 2nd Hrithik Roshan of Bollywood. Later we see the actor in a handful of movies and over time he was too disappeared from the acting industry

Zareen Khan

The Veer actress Zareen Khan, when came in Bollywood with Salman Khan won the hearts of the fans all over for her cuteness and also we have seen there were direct comparisons made between the actress when she was new to the industry with superstar Katrina Kaif, her looks and her features were getting compared with Superstar Kat, and later we the actress in less number of films maybe because of the direct comparisons.

Well, these were few names when they started as newcomers they lost originality in getting compared with big stars.

What are your thoughts on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

