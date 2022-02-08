The Official Handle Of Forrest Gump Announces The Release Date Of Laal Singh Chaddha ; Releases In Theatres Worldwide On August 11th

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its release and the world is talking about how much the film has to offer. From its songs to the music video, everything about the film has created curiosity among fans and the global audience. Recently, the official handle of Forrest Gump, of whose remake Laal Singh Chaddha is, took to social media and shared an announcement highlighting the release date of the Aamir Khan starrer.

In the caption, they wrote “Watch one man’s extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th”.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha is receiving love from all quarters. The audience is looking forward to seeing Aamir Khan depict the life journey of Laal Singh Chadhha.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.