The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!

MUMBAI: The stunning and ever gorgeous, Jacqueline Fernandez recently graced the cover of an international magazine and it was all things hot and sexy. While the sunshine woman is always there to raise the temperatures with her glamorous pictures, she is all set to continue treating her fans with newer roles on the work front too.

Talking about her glamour and style, Jacqueline has always been a fashion icon for the youth and the industry. While revealing whose fashion sense it is, that stands out for her the most in the Bollywood fraternity, Jacqueline shares, “I think when it comes to the styling game, a lot of people come to my mind, but one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji. Even back then, her photoshoots were so creative! So inspiring and ahead of her time. Fast-forward to now — those saris that she wears… gosh, to die for. The way she accessories herself, the way she carries her attitude. It’s so admirable."

The actress is always leading the game in fashion and is also busy with a packed lineup of films and we are all for it. Moreover, she will be seen in 'Crack' alongside Vidyut Jammwal, she also has 'Fateh' with Sonu Sood which was recently announced. The song 'Applause' from her big Hollywood project 'Tell it Like a Woman' was recently nominated for the Oscars too starring a mega ensemble including Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, and Marcia Gay Harde along with the Indian actress.