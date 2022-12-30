The only car which allowed inside the Antilla was of this star

MUMBAI :The grand engagement celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been the talk of the town since yesterday, we can see many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet which are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans.

We can see many big names from different industries attending the celebration, we have seen the names like Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and others who have graced the celebration.

From these pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet we can see all the celebrities are going walking inside the building, but only one car which was allowed inside was of superstar Shahrukh Khan’s.

Yes you heard right, as we see from the video we have seen the glimpses and the appearance of many Bollywood actors entering the building, but only one actor whose face was not seen is of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, well it is said that the actor is hiding his look as he is currently shooting for his movie Jawaan.

