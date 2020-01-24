"The overall training was also an experience that I really enjoyed" shares Disha Patani on preparing for Malang   

MUMBAI: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani Starrer Malang has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer released and it's definitely worth all the hype. The movie will also see Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

When asked about how she prepared for her character in Malang, Disha shared, "Apart from physical training for the personality for the character, I used to do multiple readings by myself and with Mohit sir also. A few workshops really helped me with the character and even to build a chemistry with my co-actors before I started shooting for the film. The overall training was also an experience that I really enjoyed."

Disha is open to experimenting with her content and also is grateful to the director's vision for such endeavors. It is super interesting how we will get to see the ‘hottest actress of Bollywood’ nail some flips and laps. The actress recently surpassed leading ladies of Bollywood to become the most trending Bollywood actress.

Disha also proves that for every character played the actress puts in her entire heart and soul to make the characters come alive. Disha has definitely attracted everyone with her extremely fit figure and unbelievably hot figure. This romance-thriller will showcase a whole new and different avatar of Disha that fans are waiting to see.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020. Teaming up with Salman Khan again, Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then, there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.