With the Pathaan's ticket prices getting reduced, check out the other movies which have faced deduction in the ticket prices

From Pathaan, to Dangal, and Kashmir Files, today, let us have a look at the list of movies which have faced deduction in the price of the tickets.
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some amazing projects being made for the fans and audience. Currently, as we know, Pathaan is the big buzz all over the internet and we can see many pictures and videos floating all over the internet. People cannot keep calm and are showering all the love towards the movie.

Recently, there was news that the movie Pathaan will have a deduction in the ticket price. With this, today, let us have a look at some of the Bollywood movies which have faced deduction in the ticket prices earlier.

Padman

Movie Padman, which had Akshay Kumar in the leading role, was indeed one of the most loved and appreciated movies of Akshay Kumar. The movie Padman was declared tax free and the prices got deducted. 

Dangal

Aamir Khan in Dangal proved to be one of the best performances coming from the side of the actor. the movie was appreciated for different reasons. The movie was declared tax free and ticket price reduced.

The Kashmir Files

One of the most successful movies of the year 2022 was Kashmir Tiles. The movie was immensely loved by the fans and audience for its intensity. The ticket price of the movie was later reduced for the maximum people to see.

Goodbye

Movie Goodbye, which had Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role, marked the Bollywood debut of the actress Rashmika Mandanna. The ticket price of the movie was reduced to Rs. 150 after a few days.

Brahmastra

Movie Brahmastra, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, had a great buzz much before the release. After a certain period of time, the price of the tickets went down for the maximum number of people to experience the movie.

Pathaan

The movie Pathaan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, is the latest addition in the list. Recently, Aditya Chopra reduced the ticket price of the movie by 25% for the maximum people to watch.

Well, these are some Bollywood movies that have witnessed a fall in ticket price for different reasons. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

