The poster of Ranbir Kapoor’s solo song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is out now!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 19:20
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor’s solo song ‘Pyaar Hota Kay

MUMBAI :It was just a week ago that the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar launched their first song which became quite a sensation within hours of its release. While we are not done grooving to the last release, the makers are all set to release the second song ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ which is touted to be Ranbir Kapoor’s solo song as the ‘Pyara’ and ‘Lovable’ Makkaar in the film.
With Ranbir dressed in a suit, the poster gives us a sneak peek of a club and looks like we can expect a dance number coming our way. The song is surely going to be a treat for all the Ranbir fans to see him make a flamboyant entry and in full flare of his charming character which has always made the fans drool over him.  

With the song titled ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ and releasing in the valentine’s week it does sound like a dedication to all the singles out there who should not feel alienated amidst the surge of mush in the air, because love does happen several times after all. Taking to social media, makers ignited excitement amongst the audience for the upcoming song. Along with the poster, in the captions, makers wrote “Pyaar ka ultimate gyaan.….. Kal milega.
#PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai Out tomorrow.”
 
After the release of Tere Pyaar Mein, expectations have increased a notch higher, and the new poster has already instilled a lot of curiosity amongst the audience. Well, we now look forward to this remarkable song that makers will drop tomorrow at 12pm
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

Jhoothi Main Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor #PyaarHotaKayiBaarHai T- Series Gulshan Kumar Bhushan Kumar Ankur Garg Moive News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 19:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Satarupa Pyne has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinu begins to hate Sai after Pakhi reveals the truth to him
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara returns to Udaipur with Abhinav and Abhir, a question rings in Abhimanyu’s mind
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan confronts Ehsan about Katha; Ehsan has some plans with Katha
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
MUMBAI :The remakes and the recreated versions of songs, that’s all we are going to get in the next couple of weeks....
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Hot Pics! Here are times actress Satarupa Pyne raised temperature with her hot looks
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
Character Dheela 2.0 from Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada out now; netizens say, “No one can match the swag level of Salman Khan”
Director Abhishek Kapoor On a Hunt In central India; Know Why
Director Abhishek Kapoor On a Hunt In central India; Know Why
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive
Suniel Shetty gives an update on Hera Pheri 3, "Looking forward to having Shyam, Raju, and Baburao back" – Exclusive
Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding; photo along with Karan Johar goes viral
Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife attended Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding; photo along with Karan Johar goes viral
“Is she wearing a jacket made out of blanket” netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance
“Is she wearing a jacket made out of blanket” netizens trolls Deepika Padukone on her latest public appearance