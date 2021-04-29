The Pregnancy scene from movie 3 Idiots was actually planned for this movie...

MUMBAI: One of the most love Bollywood movies of all time is Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, the movie was loved by the fans unique and different sort of presentation of life of medical student the movie which has Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi in Prime roles till today has highest recall value.

For all the 3 Idiots fans did you ever know that the climax scene of the movie was originally thought for the movie Munna Bhai MBBS, yes you heard right.

Even before the director wrote ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, he was writing a story about three medical students. On a drunken night, they see a young woman in pain and they perform her child delivery. But in the later drafts, the protagonist switched from medical student to Munna Bhai and the scene wasn’t used.

Well indeed this information was not known too many of us and what do you think if the scene was kept in Munna Bhai MBBS how the impact would have been do let us know in the comments section below.

Other films of Rajkumar Hirani apart from 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai MBBS are, PK, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Sanju, it is said that his next collaboration is with Shahrukh Khan.

