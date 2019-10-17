News

THIS is the reason Kareena Kapoor Khan refused to do Queen

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
17 Oct 2019 07:58 PM

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor is one of the most successful and powerful stars of Bollywood. The actress has a lot of successful movies to her name.  But in the industry, she is known for leaving big films and making way for other actresses to star in movies that turn out to be massive hits at the box office.

Queen, a movie that was helmed by Vikas Bahl and starred Kangana Ranaut, was a huge success and was critically acclaimed. But Kangana wasn't the first the choice to do the movie. Kareena was suppose to be the queen of this movie. But as per media reports, she rejected the movie as didn’t like the script. Her loss was Kangana's gain.

Kareena had also walked out of Ram Leela, thus paying the way for Deepika Padukone.

Well, Kangana and Deepika both did justice to their roles, and it is hard to imagine anyone else playing their characters.

Tags > Kareena Kapoor Khan, Queen, Vikas Bahl, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Movie News, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
17 Oct 2019 07:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in Raghu and Dhanak’s life
Major drama to unfold in Raghu and Dhanak’s life | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
17 Oct 2019 05:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Krystle D’Souza gets chatty about being a part of Naagin series, and more
Krystle D’Souza gets chatty about being a part of... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

past seven days