THIS is the reason Kareena Kapoor Khan refused to do Queen

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor is one of the most successful and powerful stars of Bollywood. The actress has a lot of successful movies to her name. But in the industry, she is known for leaving big films and making way for other actresses to star in movies that turn out to be massive hits at the box office.

Queen, a movie that was helmed by Vikas Bahl and starred Kangana Ranaut, was a huge success and was critically acclaimed. But Kangana wasn't the first the choice to do the movie. Kareena was suppose to be the queen of this movie. But as per media reports, she rejected the movie as didn’t like the script. Her loss was Kangana's gain.

Kareena had also walked out of Ram Leela, thus paying the way for Deepika Padukone.

Well, Kangana and Deepika both did justice to their roles, and it is hard to imagine anyone else playing their characters.