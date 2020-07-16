Is THIS the reason why Aditya Roy Kapur walked out of Do Villains?

MUMBAI: Mohit Suri was supposed to team up with Aditya Roy Kapur for their third film - the sequel to Ek Villain. Titled Do Villains, the actioner also has John Abraham playing the leading man alongside Adi.

But recently owing to some differences Aditya Roy Kapur had walked out of the project.

Now as per sources it seems there is another twist to the story. It seems that Aditya didn't like how John's role was overpowering his in the film.

Like the title suggests, both of them were supposed to play the bad men or villains in the film. Every character has its importance but Adi was of the opinion that John has a meatier part and he wasn't quite happy about it. He seemed insecure of his positioning in the film and this seems to the main issue of him dropping out of the movie.

However, it seems that Aditya had a word with Mohit regarding this, where the director had assured Adi that he will have an equal role in the movie.

But Adit was adamant that the script be tweaked to increase his role and action scenes. After a few weeks of debates and arguments, both of them, who are like brothers, decided to not jeopardize their personal equation and mutually agreed to part ways on the film.

While another source said that Adi has signed another big project. The schedule of Do Villains went haywire because of the Corona outbreak.

Right now, John is also going to be busy finishing the other films that he's committed to - Mumbai Saga, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2. So they don't have any particular schedule or dates locked for the shoot yet. Adi had to choose between Do Villains and the other big film, and he decided to choose the latter.

Now, we wonder which of the reasons is true. We reached out to the production house but they chose not to respond to our query.

Well, but the dream to see the two together on the big screen remains un full filled.

