This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are about to get married in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. But no one knows the reason why they chose this location. Find out why.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 18:07
movie_image: 
This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Currently, fans are very excited as Bollywood’s favourite couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are about to get married very soon on the 6th of February. Although the couple never officially confirmed their relationship or their wedding, there were many hints about the same all over the internet. The couple has already reached Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and are preparing for their mehendi ceremony today. Now this is the reason as to why they chose the palace for their wedding.

A source close to the wedding development shared with a well-known media portal about why Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opted for the royal Suryagarh palace to get married. They were initially supposed to get married in Punjab as most of their family members reside there and it would have been more convenient for them to take care of the wedding preparations. As per the source, the destinations were initially Jalandhar and Chandigarh, but the venues they wanted were already booked as wedding season is going on.

Also Read : After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer

The source further revealed that the couple then discussed the idea of postponing the wedding to later in May, which is again a wedding season, but they finally decided to tie the knot in Rajasthan. After the Jalandhar and Chandigarh venues were not an option anymore, the idea of Rajasthan came up. As they were searching for various hotels and palaces in the royal tradition state, the couple finally decided to go with Suryagarh, which is now their wedding venue.

Suryagarh Palace is a luxurious Palace located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The city and the state are well-known for their royal living and heritage. The Palace promises a beautiful view of the Thar Desert, preserving traditions and adding a hint of contemporary modern life to their hotel.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

Credits : BollywoodLife.com

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Suryagarh Shershaah Karan Johar Yodha Indian Police Force RC 15 Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 18:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Muskan Bamne aka Anupamaa’s Pakhi to find TRUE LOVE in 2023? Details inside
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the...
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in November 2021. A few weeks ago, there were reports that they are...
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
MUMBAI:Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot in November 2021. A few weeks ago, there were reports that they are...
Jennifer Winget looks gorgeous in these Pink outfits, check out her Top-3 looks
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellytown and this time we have our eyes set on some of...
From Samriddhi Shukla to Fenil Umrigar, this is what the cast of Saavi Ki Sawari charges per episode
MUMBAISaavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience...
Recent Stories
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive

Latest Video

Related Stories
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Ajay Devgn’s sports film Maidaan
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Ajay Devgn’s sports film Maidaan
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
Sara Ali Khan gets trolled as she runs inside a building; netizens say, "Makeup nhi kiya tha"
“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!
“Raju…Raju…Raju” says SRK as a fan asks what makes Dunki special for him!
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have their mehendi ceremony today – 4th February
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to have their mehendi ceremony today – 4th February