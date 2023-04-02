This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

MUMBAI: Currently, fans are very excited as Bollywood’s favourite couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are about to get married very soon on the 6th of February. Although the couple never officially confirmed their relationship or their wedding, there were many hints about the same all over the internet. The couple has already reached Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and are preparing for their mehendi ceremony today. Now this is the reason as to why they chose the palace for their wedding.

A source close to the wedding development shared with a well-known media portal about why Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani opted for the royal Suryagarh palace to get married. They were initially supposed to get married in Punjab as most of their family members reside there and it would have been more convenient for them to take care of the wedding preparations. As per the source, the destinations were initially Jalandhar and Chandigarh, but the venues they wanted were already booked as wedding season is going on.

Also Read : After Kiara Advani, groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra leaves for Jaisalmer

The source further revealed that the couple then discussed the idea of postponing the wedding to later in May, which is again a wedding season, but they finally decided to tie the knot in Rajasthan. After the Jalandhar and Chandigarh venues were not an option anymore, the idea of Rajasthan came up. As they were searching for various hotels and palaces in the royal tradition state, the couple finally decided to go with Suryagarh, which is now their wedding venue.

Suryagarh Palace is a luxurious Palace located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The city and the state are well-known for their royal living and heritage. The Palace promises a beautiful view of the Thar Desert, preserving traditions and adding a hint of contemporary modern life to their hotel.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

Credits : BollywoodLife.com