The Rock's daughter starts WWE training 'to carry on legacy'

MUMBAI: WWE champ-turned Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Simone is following in his footsteps to become a professional wrestler.

On February 10, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) announced that Simone Johnson has begun her training at the WWE Performance Centre in Florida, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a released statement for the WWE, the 18-year-old aspiring wrestler said: "It means the world to me To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Dwayne's daughter with former-wife Dany Garcia has also took to her Instagram account to share her excitement about her start of training.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this," she wrote alongside a photo of her sporting the Performance Center's T-shirt.

Her mother, Dany, congratulated her by uploading a video tribute.

Dwayne, in the meantime, shared a photograph of him hugging the teen with a note that read: "Dreams ain't just for dreamers. Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete." He continued, "Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."

Also praising Simone in the beginning of her process to become a WWE superstar was WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Simone is also the great-granddaughter of "High Chief" Peter Maivia and the granddaughter of Rocky Johnson. Both men were WWE Hall of Famers.