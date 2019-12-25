The role in Pardes film was shocking for me: Mahima Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Mahima Chaudhary, who made a strong debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer and Subhash Ghai's directed 90's super hit film 'Pardes' was present in Lucknow for Dainik Jagran Samvadi. A session titled 'Sunhale Parde Ka Khyab' she was in conversation with Manoj Rajan Tripathi's and she said that her selection in the film Pardes was very shocking for her.



She told that actresses like Miss World Aishwarya Rai and Miss Universe Sushmita Sen had given audition for this film, so I felt that I should not go for the audition, my chances were bleak, but when I got a call from Director Subhas Ghai's office and asked me to come for the audition, I went and I was selected as a film actress, which was shocking to me. Sometimes later I asked Mr. Ghai about my selection for film, he said, he was looking for a fresh face, an innocent and seemingly villager type girl that why he selected me for the movie Pardes.



Mahima Chaudhary further termed the ongoing #Metoo movement in the country as right. The actress said that girls are victims of this, such things are common in the industry. Many girls have succumbed to it, but this does not happen to everyone. Apart from this, the actress spoke openly about the TV serial, web series and the actresses being less screen age than the actors in Bollywood and Hollywood.



Talking about the screen age of the actresses, she said, that this happens not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood, actresses have a short journey from films after getting married and having children, due to which they gradually get less work. But this has not happened with all actresses. She gave an example of famous actress Sharmila Tagore, she told that even after getting married and having children, she did not distance herself from the film industry and she was getting work.



Speaking about her long hiatus from Bollywood. She said that she is getting a lot of offers from TV and web series but it take 10-12 hours a day , that I can’t because my mother is ill and I have to spend more time with her. I m waiting for a good script and role to return to Bollywood, she added.