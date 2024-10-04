The romantic song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, "Gulabi Ankhiyan," is out now!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 18:50
movie_image: 
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

MUMBAI : In this era of the Internet, love has a diverse definition. The social media world indeed has a great impact and influencers play a pivotal role in driving the generation by creating new trends. Well, this indeed attracts and engages viewers while many of them do not know what actually goes behind in creating such beautiful reels. Bringing this fun and entertaining world that goes behind creating a reel, an absolute romantic "Gulabi Ankhiyan" song from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has been released featuring Abhinav Singh and Anusha Sharma.

"Gulabi Ankhiyan" from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is out, and it's an absolutely romantic song showcasing the fun side of influencers shooting videos. The song features Abhinav Singh and Anusha Sharma. Interestingly, Anusha Sharma will be making their debut with the song. As the film has three different stories that explore different realities of the internet world, the song "Gulabi Ankhiyan" is from the story of influencers and their fun way of shooting a video. The romantic song perfectly captures the moments influencers go through while shooting a reel or a video.

Beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal, with lyrics penned by Kumar, "Gulabi Ankhiyan" is composed by Meet Bros. Watch out for the song "Gulabi Ankhiyan" released on the Saregama YouTube channel and all key audio streaming apps.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is constantly heating up as the film nears its release. The makers have kept the momentum high with intriguing posters, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Pehla Dose, the first song "Kamsin Kali," and the introduction of the lead cast and their characters. Now, "Gulabi Ankhiyan" is a perfect treat to relish yet another shade of the film, while leaving us craving for more.  

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.

