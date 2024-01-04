The Sabarmati Report: Netizens appreciate young pan-India star Raashii Khanna for her script choices

MUMBAI: The trailer of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, starring young pan-India star Raashii Khanna and Vikrant Massey, was released recently. Ever since the trailer landed, netizens have been lauding Raashii for her choice of scripts. Her fans have mentioned how Raashii joins the league of actresses whose films are highly content and performance-driven, and have good box office returns.

This is not the first time when Raashii received appreciation from her fans. The actress was recently seen in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Yodha’, and left everyone mighty impressed with the portrayal of Priyamvada Katyal, a government official. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ marks her second theatrical release after 'Yodha', and fans are excited to see her deliver yet another hard-hitting performance.

The film, directed by Ranjan Chandel, sees her playing the role of a news reporter. The film revolves around the tragic event that took place on February 2, 2002, on the Sabarmati Express, near the Godhra railway station. The film will hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.