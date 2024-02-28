The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's hard-hitting performance as a journalist

MUMBAI: Following his success in "12th Fail," Vikrant Massey continues to captivate audiences with his compelling performances. The actor's latest venture, "The Sabarmati Report," produced by Ektaa Kapoor, promises another noteworthy portrayal. In a recent clip released by the film's creators, Massey introduces audiences to his character, Samar Kumar, a Hindi journalist reporting on the Godhra train burning incident that occurred on February 27, 2002.

The teaser offers a glimpse into Massey's powerful performance, highlighting his character's struggle to report the truth amidst adversity. One of the standout moments in the teaser is when Samar Kumar asserts that the Sabarmati Express fire was not an accident, underscored by tense music and real-life footage of the incident and news coverage.

Fans have expressed their excitement for Massey's upcoming film, praising his versatility and impactful performances. The film, directed by Ranjan Chandel, also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in significant roles.

"The Sabarmati Report" is a political thriller that promises to deliver a compelling narrative. Massey and the director will undergo acting workshops to prepare for their roles, emphasizing the film's commitment to authenticity and depth. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is set to hit theatres on May 3, 2024, offering audiences a gripping and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

