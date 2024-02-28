The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's hard-hitting performance as a journalist

Vikrant Massey stuns fans with a gripping portrayal of journalist Samar Kumar in "The Sabarmati Report."
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Vikrant

MUMBAI: Following his success in "12th Fail," Vikrant Massey continues to captivate audiences with his compelling performances. The actor's latest venture, "The Sabarmati Report," produced by Ektaa Kapoor, promises another noteworthy portrayal. In a recent clip released by the film's creators, Massey introduces audiences to his character, Samar Kumar, a Hindi journalist reporting on the Godhra train burning incident that occurred on February 27, 2002.

The teaser offers a glimpse into Massey's powerful performance, highlighting his character's struggle to report the truth amidst adversity. One of the standout moments in the teaser is when Samar Kumar asserts that the Sabarmati Express fire was not an accident, underscored by tense music and real-life footage of the incident and news coverage.

Also read: Whoa! After 12th Fail Vikrant massey to be seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s The Sabarmati Report

Fans have expressed their excitement for Massey's upcoming film, praising his versatility and impactful performances. The film, directed by Ranjan Chandel, also features Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in significant roles.

"The Sabarmati Report" is a political thriller that promises to deliver a compelling narrative. Massey and the director will undergo acting workshops to prepare for their roles, emphasizing the film's commitment to authenticity and depth. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is set to hit theatres on May 3, 2024, offering audiences a gripping and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Also Read:Whoa! After 12th Fail Vikrant massey to be seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s The Sabarmati Report

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.


 

The Sabarmati Report Vikrant Massey Ektaa Kapoor journalist Godhra train burning incident release date political thriller Raashii Khanna Ridhi Dogra Balaji Motion Pictures TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/27/2024 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?
MUMBAI: After superstar Shah Rukh Khan noticed wrestler-turned-actor John Cena singing the song 'Bholi Si Surat' from...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Yashwant Rao fakes tears, Ishaan takes him seriously
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb falls down while raising hands on Savi, Ishaan furious
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Trending news Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls, here is all you need to know about trending news today
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from the world of...
The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's hard-hitting performance as a journalist
MUMBAI: Following his success in "12th Fail," Vikrant Massey continues to captivate audiences with his compelling...
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer Out: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz in a social comedy
MUMBAI: The trailer for the upcoming social comedy "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" was unveiled, showcasing a satirical take on...
Recent Stories
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?
Ehan
Trending news Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls, here is all you need to know about trending news today
Randeep
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer Out: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz in a social comedy
Ehan
Ehan Bhat on Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
Sanjay
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and other blockbuster directors’ upcoming movies
Nora Fatehi
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR NORA FATEHI SIGNS RECORD DEAL WITH WARNER MUSIC GROUP