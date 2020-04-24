The Shahenshah of B-town ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ is back on Zee Cinema starting 24 th April every day at 9 am

MUMBAI: In this crucial time, staying indoors is the need of the hour. While, we practice social distancing to keep this pandemic at bay, Zee Cinema has a special surprise for every Bollywood movie aficionado. The telecast of shows like Ramaayan, Mahabharat and Shaktiman on TV has brought in a wave of nostalgia. Adding to this nostalgic wave, Zee Cinema brings back the experience of its longest running and most successful franchise in the history of television, ‘Shanivaar Ki Raat Amitabh Ke Saath’ with its daily property ‘Har Subah Amitabh Ke Saath’. Starting 24 th April at 9am, kickstart your day with the iconic movies of the Shahenshah of Bollywood – Amitabh Bachchan.

‘Rishtey mein hum tumhare baap lagtey hai…Naam hai Shahenshah’, whenever one comes across this iconic dialogue, the one and only name that comes on their mind is ‘Amitabh Bachchan’. His name that is synonymous to Hindi Cinema is an embodiment of an evergreen hero. With his magical aura and baritone voice he could put life into any dialogue and make them memorable. Referred as the greatest actor of the century, he has miraculously reinvented himself according to changing times and kept his scintillating stardom intact. And, till date, Big B never fails to wow us with his performance.

Book your everyday appointment with Amitabh Bachchan as Zee Cinema is all set to air some of his evergreen hit movies.

Date Movie

24 th April Ajooba

25 th April Ganga Jamuna Saraswati

26 th April Coolie

27 th April Aakhri Raasta

28 th April Shahenshah

29 th April Toofan

30 th April Andha Kanoon

1 st May Naseeb

2 nd May Deewar

3 rd May Mard

While your mornings are blocked with blockbuster movies of Amitabh Bachchan, Zee Cinema has also curated a special line-up with the ‘All-Time Hits of Zee Cinema’ over the years. Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution to the world of cinema is immense making him one of the most recognised and respected actors across the world. His movies are inspiring and entertaining and there is no doubt his stardom and fame is unparallel in the country. So, block your calendar and sit back with your family in the comforts of your homes and enjoy some of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic movies.

Tune in to ‘Har Subah Amitabh Ke Saath’ starting 24 th April at 9AM only on Zee Cinema