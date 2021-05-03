The situation in our country is critical and we all need to be cautious: Ajay Kumar Singh

MUMBAI: Producer and actor Ajay Kumar Singh, currently making and acting in the remake of a Spanish film 'Juliya's eyes' in 4 Indian languages - Adrushya- Marathi, Antardrishti -Bengali

Agochara- Telugu, Un Paarvail- Tamil and also produced a film in Hindi titled Zindagi Jee Le Zara which has a backdrop of COVID-19 in 2020. He is worried about the current situation. He says,” The situation in our country is critical and we all need to be cautious. The main problem is not COVID, the problem is our medical infrastructure. It is sad to see that people are dying because of the lack of oxygen. Government should make arrangements for more oxygen concentrators so people can get treatment at home critical patients to get hospital beds.”

Ajay who has fought this deadly disease along with the other family members, says,” Our family has gone through this and I know how difficult it can be. By the grace of God, we all are healthy now. The situation in Bihar is also gloomy; people are waiting for basic medical attendance. I am trying to help people with my capacity. In Lucknow, people are not getting beds in the hospital. I have my friends over there and I get to know this from them. For my film Family Of Thakurganj we had gone there for shoot a few years back. And knowing the situation over there gives me pain.”