The success in the box office continues for Mahesh Babu’s Salireru Neekevvaru

MUMBAI: Mahesh Babu's recent release Salireru Neekevvaru has made a special place in everyones heart and has at the box office as well.

'Sarileru Neekevvaru', which translates to nobody can match you, is a story that revolves around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu. The superstars character has been loved by all and also giving its own spin there is also comedy thats involved in it.

The movie has done immensely great and hulking fanbase of the actor has definitely proved it by the numbers.

The movie has crossed the 100 crore mark in its first week minting a total of 105.56 crores and has recieved alot of appreciation for the action sequences and the comedy as well.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.