The team of RRR wishes Ajay Devgn a delightful and a radiant birthday!

MUMBAI: S.S Rajamoili’s RRR is an upcoming film which is fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

On occasion of Ajay Devgn's birthday, the team of RRR wished him on social media with the caption,

"Happy birthday to the man with an immense heart, @AjayDevgn! Sir, it's the greatest honour to have you as part of team #RRRMovie. Working on the first schedule with you was an unforgettable experience and we hope it was the same for you. Have another phenomenal year ahead :)"

Happy birthday to the man with an immense heart, @AjayDevgn! Sir, it's the greatest honour to have you as part of team #RRRMovie. Working on the first schedule with you was an unforgettable experience and we hope it was the same for you. Have another phenomenal year ahead :) — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 2, 2020

The team then further added,

"As much as we wanted to give you all a treat by releasing a video and first look for @ajaydevgn sir's birthday, the ongoing crisis has posed a hassle in the process of finishing the music and DI. We will keep you engaged with the updates once the lock-down got over. Stay tuned."

Happy birthday to the man with an immense heart, @AjayDevgn! Sir, it's the greatest honour to have you as part of team #RRRMovie. Working on the first schedule with you was an unforgettable experience and we hope it was the same for you. Have another phenomenal year ahead :) — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 2, 2020

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner, the film will attain freedom in cinemas in 10 languages on 8th of January, 2021.

The film has the stellar cast of N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on the front line battling their way to glory and success for the film. It is a fictional story revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.