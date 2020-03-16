The three Bhatt sisters shine bright in this picture

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has impressed the audience with her performances in movies like Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway, and Dear Zindagi. The actress has received much appreciation from the audience as well as the critics.

Meanwhile, actress Pooja Bhattis well known for films such as Chhahat and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. During her time, she managed to rule the hearts of viewers with her characters and performances.

Their sibling Shaheen Bhatt is a writer who has never appeared on screen but has been appreciated for her writing skills.

Well, all three sisters are doing well in their respective fields, but it has been a while since we saw the trio in a single frame.

Now, their fans on social media have shared an amazing picture of them.

Have a look.

The siblings are seen having a good time with each other in this happy, sun-kissed picture.

On the work note, Alia will be next seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Takht, Sadak 2, and Brahmastra.