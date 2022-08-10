The threequel of Fukrey to be released on this date in 2023!

MUMBAI: The 2013 comedy movie Fukrey is all set to get its third installment this year on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on 7th September 2023. The film franchise is known for being extremely hilarious and leaves audiences in splits. So this threequel has a lot of high expectations by fans and audiences alike. Fukrey 3 will star Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the film’s announcement was much anticipated as the makers were constantly updating fans about the progress. Now finally they have announced that it will release on 7th September, and fans can’t hold in their excitement.

The sequel ‘Fukrey Returns’ had an excellent run at the box office and was a massive hit. The franchise was so popular that an animated series named 'Fukrey Boyzzz' was eventually created which brought the unique characters from the film onto the TV screen for little ones.

Ever since the original film Fukrey was released in 2013, the masses have poured out immense love on them, and has kept achieving greater heights with the sequel which has made it one of the franchises made by the people.

While the series has especially resonated with the youngsters, the Delhi connection of the film has always been the essence of the film that garnered lots of love from the fans.

