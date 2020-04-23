This is the time where you can upgrade your knowledge, says Seerat Kapoor

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor is one of those celebrities who never shy away from expressing her opinions. She is currently quarantined with her family in Mumbai because of the nation-wide lockdown amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Many Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness about the lockdown and Coronavirus from their social media accounts. Recently, Seerat Kapoor on Instagram posted a picture in which she suggested productive ways to spend time in the lockdown. She is using her time to read and grab some knowledge by reading some books during the quarantine.

As people are thinking of ways to spend time in this lockdown, Seerat has made it easier for her fans. She went on to recommend some books to read during the quarantine, She Said '' Home is where one feels freedom, I don't really feel that I'm kind of locked during this lockdown, as I'm still using my time and trying to learn new things. I've started reading books related to Interior designing, Spirituality and watching some interviews and articles.''

Talking about the books she further said, ''Interior design is the art and science of enhancing the interior of a building to achieve a healthier and more aesthetically pleasing environment for the people using the space. In parallel to this, I also read Spiritual books because, during this time of social distancing, working from home, and being separated from others, some people may experience tough times. There are a number of ways to build upon spiritual readiness, during self-quarantine, working from home, or being physically separated from others.''

''I have started reading a lot of articles during the lockdown, which is relevant to the COVID-19, to be aware of what's going on. I've also started watching a lot of interviews, TV shows and recently I've completed Money Heist, and I would recommend everyone to watch this.'' Added Seerat Kapoor

Seerat is all geared up for 2020 with two upcoming releases in her kitty titled; 'Krishna And His Leela' and 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma'. Both the features have completed post-production and we can’t wait to see Seerat Kapoor take over the silver screens!