“The title of the movie intrigued me and the script is simply amazing” - Sharib Hashmi

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sharib Hashmi spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Shiv Shastri Balboa and also on his shooting experience with Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.
MUMBAI: Sharib Hashmi has been winning the hearts of the fans for with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from this side of the actor through movies and web series which have indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Shiv Shastri Balboa which also has Nargis Fakhri, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta along with him.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sharib Hashmi spoke in detail about the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa and also on his shooting experience with legend like Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Sharib Hashmi on the response he is getting from the trailer

Actor Sharib Hashmi said that he is getting some amazing response from the fans. He adds that it is really very encouraging and feels really happy to see that he is getting this response from the trailer itself.

Sharib Hashmi on the title and the script

Indeed, the title of the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa is very unique and different. On this, actor Sharib Hashmi says that when he heard the name for the first time, he was quite intrigued and was eagerly looking forward to know about the story. But when he went through the script, he said that no other title can be suited for this movie. Sharib Hashmi adds that the execution is very beautiful along with the great storyline, which will definitely be loved by the fans and he is really looking forward to share the movie with them.

ALSO READ – (Anushka Ranjan on meeting Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor, “I was in shock when I saw Alia hold a baby” – Exclusive )

Sharib Hashmi on his shooting experience

Sharib Hashmi says that it was indeed a great experience collaborating with legendary actors like Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. It has been a great experience to take some meaningful lessons from these two legends. On the other hand, working with Nargis Fakhri was a great fun, he adds.

What are your views on the actor Sharib Hashmi and how excited are you for the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie Shiv Shastri Balboa is all set to hit the big screens on 10th February.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ – (Check out some amazing BTS pictures of the upcoming action thriller Fighter)

Recent Stories
