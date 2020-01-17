The title track of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer Malang is out now!

MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of Malang was released, the makers of Malang have finally released the title track of the movie and have increased the hype for the movie. The fans are extremely excited to see the thriller on the big screen. All the characters have their own unforgettable looks and punch lines. The fans and the industry have praised all the efforts and hard work.

Malang Title track just launched today and it has a glimpse of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's story and it has a piece of touching music to it. The song has a unique edge to it. The lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa & Harsh Limbachiya.

Taking it to their social media the team shared, "Get ready to fall in love and unleash the madness within you with #MalangTitleTrack

Song out now: http:http://bit.ly/Malang_Title_Track

https://twitter.com/LuvFilms/status/1217681398909194240?s=20

The other songs from the movie have already taken so much attention and fans are loving all the Malang fever. The songs are surely going to be party hits this year and we can totally agree on it. The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the ‘most awaited trailer of the season’.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.