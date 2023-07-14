The track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released recently. Now, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have danced on it, and Karan Johar joins them.

The track What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released recently. Now, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have danced on it, and Karan Johar joins them.
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The trailer and the songs of the film have created a great pre-release buzz, and a few days ago, the new track titled What Jhumka was released.

Today, Ranveer and Alia have shared a video on social media in which they are seen running into Dharma Productions’ office and later start doing the hook step of What Jhumka. The twist in the video is that Karan Johar joins them in the video.

Ranveer captioned the video and wrote, “POV: When you simply have to make it in time for the Beat Drop!!! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.” Check out the video below...

Alia and Ranveer’s expressions in the above video are just perfect like they have given in the song. But, Karan’s end twist surely stole the show.

What Jhumka’s hook phrase is a recreated version of the old song Jhumka Gira Re. While most of the created songs fail to impress us, What Jhumka has grabbed everyone’s attention and people are loving it.

Alia’s expressions and Ranveer’s energetic dance moves have become the talk of the town, and now, the audience can’t wait for the other songs of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan’s movies always have some amazing songs, and that’s why people have high expectations from RRKPK’s music album.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 13:49

