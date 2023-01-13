The trailer of upcoming movie Selfiee to release on this date

MUMBAI : Over time, we have seen Bollywood come out with some amazing South remakes and getting lots of love from the fans. Another remake which is the talk of the town is ‘Selfiee’.

This upcoming movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles and it is a remake of the South movie titled ‘Driving Licence’, which starred Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

We have earlier gotten to see the first look and title announcement of the movie Selfiee, which featured Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the poster, shaking their legs to a song. Indeed, fans are eagerly looking forward to more news regarding the upcoming movie.

And for all the fans here, as per reports, the trailer of the movie Selfiee might be out on 19th January. No doubt, we are very excited to see both actors in a comedy avatar in this movie directed by Raj Mehta. The movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty along with the actors.

